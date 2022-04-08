BJP launches yatra for water in North Andhra

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: BJP State president Somu Veerraju on Thursday alleged that the State government had failed to complete minor and medium irrigation projects in the backward North Andhra and Rayalaseema regions, which could bring additional land under cultivation.

The BJP launched the three-day ‘Jalam Kosam Uttarandhra Jana Poru Yatra’ in Srikakulam district. Veerraju, BJP national secretary D Purandeswari, MLC PVN Madhav and other leaders participated in the yatra.The first day yatra concluded at the proposed Neradi barrage on Vamsadhara after covering Amadalavalasa and Hiramandalam.

Addressing a public meeting at Hiramandalam, he said though the Centre was providing thousands of crores of Rupees for AP for development, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government was utilising the funds for other purposes.

Adequate compensation was not paid to the irrigation project oustees and the Rehabilitation and Resettlement for the displaced families of Polavaram was tardy. The BJP took up the yatra to exert pressure on the State government to initiate immediate steps for completion of the pending irrigation projects in North Andhra, he said, promising to solve all the people’s issues within two years if the BJP comes to power in the State in the next elections.

Purandeswari said ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ is the motto of BJP to promote all-round development. Unlike other political parties, the BJP never indulged in vote bank politics, she asserted.

