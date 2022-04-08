STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP launches yatra for water in North Andhra

Adequate compensation was not paid to the irrigation project oustees and the Rehabilitation and Resettlement for the displaced families of Polavaram was tardy.

Published: 08th April 2022 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraju ( File Photo)

BJP Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraju ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: BJP State president Somu Veerraju on Thursday alleged that the State government had failed to complete minor and medium irrigation projects in the backward North Andhra and Rayalaseema regions, which could bring additional land under cultivation. 

The BJP launched the three-day ‘Jalam Kosam Uttarandhra Jana Poru Yatra’ in Srikakulam district. Veerraju, BJP national secretary D Purandeswari, MLC PVN Madhav and other leaders participated in the yatra.The first day yatra concluded at the proposed Neradi barrage on Vamsadhara after covering Amadalavalasa and Hiramandalam. 

Addressing a public meeting at Hiramandalam, he said though the Centre was providing thousands of crores of Rupees for AP for development, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government was utilising the funds for other purposes. 

Adequate compensation was not paid to the irrigation project oustees and the Rehabilitation and Resettlement for the displaced families of Polavaram was tardy. The BJP took up the yatra to exert pressure on the State government to initiate immediate steps for completion of the pending irrigation projects in North Andhra, he said, promising to solve all the people’s issues within two years if the BJP comes to power in the State in the next elections.

Purandeswari said ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ is the motto of BJP to promote all-round development. Unlike other political parties, the BJP never indulged in vote bank politics, she asserted.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital. (File Photo | AP)
Kerala post-graduate student dies after taking Covishield; parents move HC seeking justice
Karnataka forest minister Umesh Katti at the meeting with residents and farmers in Madikeri (Photo | Express)
Four tigers on prowl across villages of South Kodagu, confirms Karnataka forest minister
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Post police raids on pubs, IT firms in Hyderabad sack eight employees for consuming drugs
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Filling form a challenge for CUET applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp