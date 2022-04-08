Bless me only if you are benefited: CM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appealed to the people of the State to bless him if they have benefited from the welfare schemes of his government or reject him if not. Addressing a public gathering to mark the felicitation of village and ward volunteers at Narasaraopet in Palnadu district on Thursday, he said Rs 1,34,386 crore was provided to beneficiaries of various welfare schemes through Direct Benefit Transfer in the last two-and-a-half years in a transparent manner and another Rs 55,000 crore was earmarked for implementing development schemes.

A 2.6 lakh-strong force of village and ward volunteers played a vital role in providing the benefits of welfare schemes at the doorstep of beneficiaries. Social security pensions worth Rs 50,508 crore were distributed to 61 lakh households at their doorstep, he said.

Highlighting the role of volunteers and 1.3 lakh-strong force of village and ward secretariat staff in implementing 33 welfare schemes, including YSR Pension Kanuka, monthly ration, Aarogyasri, Amma Vodi, Arogya Aasara, house sites, Rythu Bharosa, Cheyutha, Thodu and Chedodu, the Chief Minister said volunteers are serving the people without any discrimination of caste, creed, region and political affiliation and ensuring that all the benefits of welfare schemes reach genuine beneficiaries in a transparent manner.

“Today, I salute the volunteers for their dedication and service motto,” he said, and added that their felicitation was just a token of appreciation from the government on behalf of the people.

Taking the Opposition and those supporting it head-on, Jagan described them as a gang of dacoits, who looted the State and ignored the poll promises made to people. “They relegated their manifestos to dustbins after elections. Unlike them, we treat the manifesto as Bible, Quran and Gita and wholeheartedly implement each and every promise,” he asserted.

Expressing dismay over the speculative reports of his one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jagan wondered if TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and a section of the media supporting him were hiding under the sofas to know the happenings.

He said his meeting with the Prime Minister was to discuss how to develop the State and it happened in a cordial atmosphere. “It is all due to their jealousy of the government’s good work and fear of being ignored by the people. There is no medicine for jealousy and it will lead to BP and cardiac arrest,” he remarked.

“Now, our government is not fighting with a visible and straightforward opponent, but one who is cunning and insidious. We are fighting against ‘Marichas’ (demons) who are experts in cheating, by taking advantage of any situation,” he said and cautioned people against such parties, which will form alliances to prevent split in the anti-government vote.

Annoyed by the recent remarks of Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan that Andhra Pradesh under the YSRC rule was becoming another Sri Lanka, he lashed out at them. “They say implementing welfare schemes and development programmes to benefit poor and weaker sections will make the State like Sri Lanka and forgetting promises, resorting to backstabbing people like them will turn the State into another US,” he assailed.

Later, he presented Seva Vajra, Seva Ratna and Seva Mitra awards to volunteers. In all, 2,28,322 volunteers are being awarded Seva Mitra, 4,136 Seva Ratna and 875 Seva Vajra, which carry cash prizes of Rs 10,000, Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000 respectively. A total of 2,33,333 volunteers will be given cash awards worth Rs 239.22 crore as part of felicitation.

Infra projects for Narasaraopet

Responding to a request by Narasaraopet MLA Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has sanctioned a flyover, an autonagar and a veterinary polytechnic for the headquarters of the newly formed Palnadu district