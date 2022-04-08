Cabinet nod to Pulivendula, Kothapet dvns

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the Secretariat on Thursday, took several key decisions, which include creation of two new revenue divisions, approving the YSR Sunna Vaddi scheme, AP Millet Mission and land allotment for setting up health hubs.

Briefing mediapersons, Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said the Cabinet gave its nod for carving out Pulivendula and Kothapet revenue divisions in Kadapa and East Godavari districts. Pulivendula division comprises eight mandals, including Chakrayapet, Vempalle, Simhadripuram, Lingala, Pulivendula, Vemula, Thonduru and Veerapunayinapalle. Kothapet division consists of seven mandals, including Athreyapuram, Alamuru, Ravulapalem, Kothapet, P Gannavaram, Ambajipeta and Ayinavilli. The AP Millet Mission (2022-23 to 2026-27) is aimed to encourage cultivation of millets in the State in a big way.

Perni said the Cabinet approved the land allotment for setting up health hubs in the State. The government has allotted 5 acres of land at Suryaraopeta in Kakinada Urban mandal, 5 acres in Kalluru of Kurnool district, 4.5 acres in Santhapeta of Vizianagaram, 4.32 acres in Pathrunivalsa of Srikakulam and 4 acres in Anantapur rural mandal for super speciality hospitals.

The Cabinet has also approved allotment of 6 acres of land to the AP Tourism Department for a hotel and a convention centre in Rajahmundry urban and 100 acres to APIIC to set up an MSME Park at Bethamcherla in Kurnool district. It has also ratified a resolution to impose a ban on government doctors from doing private practice and directed the health department to prepare a policy in this regard. The government has laid emphasis on strengthening the health sector to extend better medical facilities to the needy people, he explained.

The Cabinet has also approved the YSR Sunna Vaddi Scheme for the third consecutive year. The Chief Minister will launch the scheme on April 22 and disburse the interest amount of Rs 1,259 crore to around 90 lakh DWCRA women. The Cabinet has also given its nod to set up 12 police sub-divisions and 16 circle inspector offices in the State.

It adopted a resolution to continue Zilla Parishads as per the existing policy even after the reorganisation of districts in the State. It has sanctioned seven teaching and five non-teaching posts for the Agriculture Polytechnic at Punganur in Chittoor district.