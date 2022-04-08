STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
First bulletin on Covid updates of 26 dists released

However, the media bulletin did not give details of the caseload district-wise and for the entire State and the cumulative fatalities.

Published: 08th April 2022

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the reorganisation of districts, the health department, for the first time, issued the media bulletin with Covid updates of 26 districts.Though the 26 districts came into existence from April 4 itself, the media bulletin was issued in the old format with updates of the 13 districts on Wednesday. Changing the pattern, Thursday’s bulletin consisted of updates of all the 26 districts. However, the media bulletin did not give details of the caseload district-wise and for the entire State and the cumulative fatalities.

The State reported five new infections from more than 3,900 samples tested in the 24 hours ending Thursday 9 am. While two new cases were reported from Visakhapatnam, one each case emerged from Palnadu, Nellore and Tirupati.Six patients recovered from the virus bringing down the caseload to 64. No fresh fatality was reported and the overall Covid toll stood at 14,730.

