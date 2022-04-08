Govt declares power holiday for industries

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A Mismatch between supply-and-demand has forced the State government to initiate steps to save power, including declaring a power holiday for a section of industries.Power utilities have been asked to implement load reliefs (power cuts) in the industrial sector, besides mandating industries functioning round-the-clock to slash their power demand by 50 per cent.

Others were asked to declare a power holiday once a week, in addition to their normal weekly off. Besides, only one shift should be allowed during daytime. The decision to implement curbs on power usage was made at a review meeting chaired by Energy Secretary B Sreedhar.

In a press statement, he said load reliefs in industrial sector was mooted to supply power to agriculture consumers so that standing crops were not affected, and to shied domestic consumers considering the prevailing weather conditions.The decision would affect 253 continuous (working 24/7) industries and 1,696 non-continuous industries under AP Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) purview. APEPDCL even released day-wise power holiday for various sub-divisions under its jurisdiction.

Government and private organizations, and shopping malls have been asked to use only 50 per cent of air-conditioners and not to use power for publicity hoardings and signboards between 6 pm and 6 am.Sources said unscheduled power cuts were already in place with supply from 132 KV sub-stations to 33 KV sub-stations getting frequently interrupted citing emergency load relief.

Despite utilizing all long-term generation resources to meet the daily grid demand, Andhra has been facing a deficit of nearly 40-50 MU per day, which has to be compensated from the available power markets either ‘Day Ahead’ or in ‘Real Time.’ Currently, the State has only 2000 MW -- against a demand of 14,000 MW -- available between 6 pm and 6 am in various times blocks in the country.

Recently, the required quantum of power has not been cleared in the exchanges due to the non-availability of power. The required quantum is not available in the exchange due to the crop-end season and heat wave conditions across the country. In the coming 15 days, the demand would come down as harvesting starts, officials said.

“Due to unavoidable circumstances, emergency load reliefs had to be enforced in agricultural as well as domestic sectors across the State daily for a few hours. The shortage is seen across the country and the most industrial states, like Gujarat, are implementing load reliefs to domestic, agricultural as well as industrial sectors,” the officials pointed out.

The demand for power has increased significantly in the recent weeks owing to various reasons. As against the average 190 million units per day, power demand per day has been above 200 MU for the past couple of weeks. On April 1, the maximum demand of 235 MU was reported and it was met with power produced in the State and 64 MU purchased from the market

Energy department officials maintained that the increase in demand was primarily due to the resumption of economic activities with he waning of Covid-19. The increase in demand has been in line with pan-India hike; therefore most States were relying on power exchanges to meet their needs.

A good monsoon has improved the groundwater levels in Rayalaseema and other parts of the State, and the consumption of power for agriculture purposes increased by 15 per cent. The domestic sector recorded an increase of five per cent owing to the increased usage of air-conditioners and fans during summer.

However, owing to coal shortage in the State, thermal power production has not been up to its optimum, and with other States also purchasing power from the market, Andhra has been experiencing power shortage. Officials maintained that every effort was being made to address the issue.

Woman delivers baby in the dark at hospital

Doctors delivered a baby in the labour room lit by battery lights and mobile torches due to power cut and lack of a functioning generator. The incident was reported at the Narsipatnam area hospital on Wednesday night