HC to hear review plea on contempt case order

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Thursday agreed to hear a petition seeking review of the verdict in a contempt of court case and directed the registry to issue a number for the review petition filed by senior IAS officer Y Srilakshmi. She is one of the eight IAS officers, who were asked to do social service for 12 weeks -- one Sunday a month -- for contempt of court.

On March 31, in his verdict, Justice B Devanand directed the eight IAS officers to spend a day with students at hostels and bear the expenses of lunch or dinner of the latter. He was dealing with petitions challenging the government’s move to construct secretariats and Rythu Bharosa Kendras on government school premises.

The court had, in fact, sentenced the eight officers to two weeks of imprisonment for contempt of court. With the IAS officers tendering an unconditional apology, the court remitted the sentence and asked them to serve at hostels.

While dealing with the petitions, Justice Devanand had earlier directed the State government not to construct either secretariats or RBKs in government schools. With constructions going on in some schools despite the court order, it took suo motu cognisance and initiated contempt proceedings against the IAS officers.

After Srilakshmi filed the review petition, the court registry was in a dilemma as to whether a review petition should be allowed in a contempt of court case and refused to allot the number. When the issue was brought to the notice of Justice Devanand, he directed the petitioner’s counsel P Sudhakar Reddy to put forth the arguments on whether the petition is allowed or not.

Citing previous cases in which the AP and Kerala High Courts have admitted the review petition in contempt of court cases, Sudhakar Reddy said the court should allow it. Advocate General S Sriram too said that there is no prohibition in reviewing orders issued in contempt of court cases.