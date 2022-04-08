Maoists kill tribal branding him as a police informer

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Maoists allegedly killed a tribal in Pedabayalu mandal of Alluri Sitaramaraju district on Wednesday night, branding him as a police informer. The victim was identified as Korra Lakshmana Rao (35) of Tarabu in Ginnelakota panchayat.

A group of 12 Maoists woke up Lakshmana Rao while he was sleeping at his house, forcibly took him to the village outskirts, where they reportedly conducted a people’s court before executing him.Lakshmana Rao had come to Tarabu just a month ago from G Madugula for agriculture works. Maoists who came to know about his presence in the village executed their plan.