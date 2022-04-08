STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Maoists kill tribal branding him as a police informer

Maoists allegedly killed a tribal in Pedabayalu mandal of Alluri Sitaramaraju district on Wednesday night, branding him as a police informer.

Published: 08th April 2022 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

Image for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Maoists allegedly killed a tribal in Pedabayalu mandal of Alluri Sitaramaraju district on Wednesday night, branding him as a police informer. The victim was identified as Korra Lakshmana Rao (35) of Tarabu in Ginnelakota panchayat. 

A group of 12 Maoists woke up Lakshmana Rao while he was sleeping at his house, forcibly took him to the village outskirts, where they reportedly conducted a people’s court before executing him.Lakshmana Rao had come to Tarabu just a month ago from G Madugula for agriculture works. Maoists who came to know about his presence in the village executed their plan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital. (File Photo | AP)
Kerala post-graduate student dies after taking Covishield; parents move HC seeking justice
Karnataka forest minister Umesh Katti at the meeting with residents and farmers in Madikeri (Photo | Express)
Four tigers on prowl across villages of South Kodagu, confirms Karnataka forest minister
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Post police raids on pubs, IT firms in Hyderabad sack eight employees for consuming drugs
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Filling form a challenge for CUET applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp