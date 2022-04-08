STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Naidu blames govt for misery of people

TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has blamed the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for the misery of the people due to long hours of unscheduled power cuts.

Published: 08th April 2022 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

N Chandrababu Naidu. ( File Photo)

N Chandrababu Naidu. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has blamed the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for the misery of the people due to long hours of unscheduled power cuts. The government failed to come to the rescue of pregnant women in maternity hospitals who face hardship due to untimely power cuts, he said.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the TDP chief said the people in villages were suffering on account of severe interruptions in power supply without prior information. Who was responsible for  AP  slipping from surplus power status to unprecedented deficit now, he asked.

Naidu said Jagan was behaving like Emperor Nero of Rome but not like an elected CM. Just like Nero, who fiddled while Rome was burning, the AP CM was celebrating when the people were going through hellish power cuts. The government was wasting public funds in the name of felicitating volunteers, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital. (File Photo | AP)
Kerala post-graduate student dies after taking Covishield; parents move HC seeking justice
Karnataka forest minister Umesh Katti at the meeting with residents and farmers in Madikeri (Photo | Express)
Four tigers on prowl across villages of South Kodagu, confirms Karnataka forest minister
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Post police raids on pubs, IT firms in Hyderabad sack eight employees for consuming drugs
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Filling form a challenge for CUET applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp