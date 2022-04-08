Naidu blames govt for misery of people

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has blamed the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for the misery of the people due to long hours of unscheduled power cuts. The government failed to come to the rescue of pregnant women in maternity hospitals who face hardship due to untimely power cuts, he said.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the TDP chief said the people in villages were suffering on account of severe interruptions in power supply without prior information. Who was responsible for AP slipping from surplus power status to unprecedented deficit now, he asked.

Naidu said Jagan was behaving like Emperor Nero of Rome but not like an elected CM. Just like Nero, who fiddled while Rome was burning, the AP CM was celebrating when the people were going through hellish power cuts. The government was wasting public funds in the name of felicitating volunteers, he said.