Price rise makes life of common man miserable

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Soaring fuel prices have pushed up the cost of essential commodities, putting an additional burden on the common man, who are struggling hard to get things in order after the Covid pandemic. Along with petrol and diesel, the prices of vegetable oils, pulses, dal and groceries have increased in the last three months.

A Tulasi, 34, a teacher, said, “We have been receiving only half of our salary since the pandemic. While our income has reduced, the prices of almost everything have increased, making life difficult for us.” Many other low-income people like Tuasi are facing problems due to the hike in the prices of essential commodities.

The prices of petrol and diesel have increased 13 times in the last 14 days since March 22. The price of petrol increased from Rs 110 a litre to Rs 120. Similarly, the price of diesel increased from Rs 99.82 to Rs 107 in the last 10 days. The prices of vegetable oil have spiked from Rs 145 to Rs 185. The price of groundnut oil has touched Rs 200.

T Ramakrishna, owner of Sri Vigneshwara Grocery Store in the city, said the prices of oil have increased in the last few months. “There is no particular reason behind the spike in prices of other groceries. There is Rs 10 to Rs 20 increase in prices of pulses and dal. This is a common fluctuation that occurs in the market usually,” he observed.

A Chayamma, a native of Guntur, said: “Usually the monthly expenditure of our family of four on groceries is between Rs 4,000-Rs 5,000. Now, it is exceeding Rs 6,000. And in order to cover the expenses, I’m using my bike to drop my children at school. I had to make excuses to my children, asking them to prevent oily foods saying they are unhealthy. The truth is I’m trying to reduce oil consumption.”