Resume fare concession for Sr citizens: HC to Railways

Intervening, the bench questioned as to why the fare concession for senior citizens was not resumed when Covid has abated.

Published: 08th April 2022 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the Indian Railways to resume the fare concession for senior citizens as the Covid-19 pandemic has subsided. GN Kumar of Srikakulam filed a PIL urging the High Court to direct both the APSRTC and the Indian Railways to resume the fare concession for senior citizens, which was stopped during the Covid pandemic. 

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy, heard the PIL on Thursday. Petitioner’s counsel VVSS Srikanth said they were only requesting for resumption of the fare concession by the APSRTC and the Indian Railways in the wake of withdrawal of Covid restrictions by the Centre. Assistant Solicitor General N Harinath, representing the Indian Railways, said the fare concession for students and 11 other categories was resumed and the senior citizen category was not among them. 

Intervening, the bench questioned as to why the fare concession for senior citizens was not resumed when Covid has abated. Advocate P Durga Prasad, appearing on behalf of the RTC, submitted that the RTC has already resumed the fare concession for senior citizens. Directing the Indian Railways to file a detailed affidavit, the HC adjourned the case hearing for two weeks.

