STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Services of doctors will be remembered: Andhra Pradesh governor Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has said the people of the country will always remember the services of the doctors during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Published: 08th April 2022 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has said the people of the country will always remember the services of the doctors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Harichandan was speaking at the programme organised at Andhra Hospitals on the occasion of 'World Health Day' celebrations on Thursday. 

Harichandan said the 'World Health Day' celebrated every year on April 7 marks the foundation of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in 1948 and draws attention to a specific health topic of concern to people all over the world. 

The Governor said Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the doctors and healthcare workers in the country as 'frontline warriors' during the COVID-19 pandemic and the people will always remember the services provided by them during the pandemic.

He said that the doctors should be sympathetic towards the poor and help the downtrodden sections of the society, who have no scope to come the hospitals for treatment. 

The 'World Health Day' calls for global attention on the urgent need for action and a movement for a healthy planet for all living creatures, as the climate crisis is the single biggest health threat facing humanity, said the Governor.  

The Governor has congratulated the director, team of doctors and associates of the Andhra Hospitals for successfully performing more than 2000 heart surgeries for children free of cost for the past six years. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra PradeshWorld Health DayBiswa Bhusan HarichandanCoronavirusCOVID19
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital. (File Photo | AP)
Kerala post-graduate student dies after taking Covishield; parents move HC seeking justice
Karnataka forest minister Umesh Katti at the meeting with residents and farmers in Madikeri (Photo | Express)
Four tigers on prowl across villages of South Kodagu, confirms Karnataka forest minister
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Post police raids on pubs, IT firms in Hyderabad sack eight employees for consuming drugs
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Filling form a challenge for CUET applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp