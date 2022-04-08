Services of doctors will be remembered: Andhra Pradesh governor Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has said the people of the country will always remember the services of the doctors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Harichandan was speaking at the programme organised at Andhra Hospitals on the occasion of 'World Health Day' celebrations on Thursday.

Harichandan said the 'World Health Day' celebrated every year on April 7 marks the foundation of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in 1948 and draws attention to a specific health topic of concern to people all over the world.

The Governor said Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the doctors and healthcare workers in the country as 'frontline warriors' during the COVID-19 pandemic and the people will always remember the services provided by them during the pandemic.

He said that the doctors should be sympathetic towards the poor and help the downtrodden sections of the society, who have no scope to come the hospitals for treatment.

The 'World Health Day' calls for global attention on the urgent need for action and a movement for a healthy planet for all living creatures, as the climate crisis is the single biggest health threat facing humanity, said the Governor.

The Governor has congratulated the director, team of doctors and associates of the Andhra Hospitals for successfully performing more than 2000 heart surgeries for children free of cost for the past six years.