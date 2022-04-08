Setting up of NIO lab in Vizag delayed: Min

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh has admitted that there has been a delay in construction of the proposed National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) laboratory in Visakhapatnam.

In a written reply to a question posed by YSRC Rajya Sabha member V Vijaya Sai Reddy, he attributed the delay to obtaining Coastal Regulation Zone and other administrative permissions, besides the final DPR.

BSNL was made the project management consultant (PMC) for the NIO laboratory in 2009 and it had submitted preliminary designs with an outlay of Rs 30 crore.

As per the contract, the PMC has to take up planning, designing and execution of the project, but it was not done, resulting in the delay. The contract to BSNL has been terminated and fresh tenders for the PMC will be invited. Within six months after the finalisation of the tenders, the required permissions will be obtained and thereafter the project will be executed in 18 months, the minister informed.