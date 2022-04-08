STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Women oppose mining by staging novel protest with noose around neck in Andhra

Published: 08th April 2022 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

Tribes women stage protest against destruction of their cashew plantation at Uralovakonda by mock-hanging from trees. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tribal women of Urlalovakonda hilltop village in V Madugula mandal demanded a probe by the joint collector to render justice for them as cashew plantations were being removed by deploying earth movers to facilitate mining.

They staged a novel protest with a noose around their necks. The tribal women said they will be deprived of a livelihood if they are evicted from their lands, adding that they will end their lives if their rights are not restored. They are planning to stage a dharna at Anakapalle on Monday.

Girijana Sangam district vice president K Govinda Rao, district general secretary E Narasimha Murthy and Bhavani of Vayvasaya Karika Sangham were also present. They said the tribals were not encroachers as charged by the revenue officials. They said they were given D pattas for the lands in which they were raising cashew plantations.

However, ruling party leaders in collusion with the mining company were trying to do injustice to tribals, they alleged. The tribal women said officials were foisting cases against them when they obstructed the earthmovers from destroying the cashew trees.

The women raised slogans that they will end their lives if the trees which are their breadwinners are removed from the land. The Girijana Sangam leaders said 10 tribal families were cultivating cashew in 26.79 acres in survey numbers 52, 53 and 54 at Uralova Konda village. However, three families having three acres in survey number 52 were not opposing the mining.

The remaining tribal farmers were demanding compensation for the cashew plantation land as per the 2013 land acquisition act or canceling the mining lease.

However, they alleged that officials were branding them as encroachers. The tribal women said they will stage a dharna at the collectorate at Anakapalle on Monday. Tribal women Singarapu Rajulamma, Thokala Rajulamma, Solam Lakshmi, Thokala Erukamm, Satyavati and their families participated in the protest.

