Andhra Pradesh cabinet reshuffle: Three senior ministers likely to be retained

According to highly placed sources, three senior ministers - Botcha Satyanarayana, P Ramachandra Reddy and and Buggana Rajendranath Reddy are likely to be retained.

Published: 09th April 2022 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 03:07 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after all the 24 ministers tendered their resignations to pave the way for the overhaul of the State Cabinet, speculation is rife on those who will be retained from former ministers.

According to highly placed sources, three senior ministers - Botcha Satyanarayana, who held the Municipal Administration and Urban Development portfolio, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, former Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister, and Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, former Finance and Legislative Affairs Minister, are likely to be retained.

The new Cabinet, which is expected to be constituted by considering experience, caste and regional equations, is likely to retain experienced hands and the three former ministers are on top of the list of probables.

Among others who are likely to be retained include Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani), who held the Civil Supplies portfolio, and Audimulapu Suresh, former education minister. Former ministers Taneti Vanitha, Seediri Appalaraju and G Jayaram may also be retained. 

Meanwhile, aspirants are making every effort to catch the eye of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to get a Cabinet berth. The final list of Cabinet ministers is expected to be out on April 10.

As the swearing-in ceremony of the State Cabinet is scheduled to be held in the ground adjacent to the Secretariat on April 11, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma has directed officials to make elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the event.

Addressing secretaries of various departments and police higher officials through a video conference on Friday, the Chief Secretary said foolproof security arrangements should be made for the swearing-in ceremony.

He directed the protocol and information and public relations department officials to make arrangements for the group photo of the new Cabinet ministers with the Governor and the Chief Minister after the swearing-in ceremony.

Principal Secretary (Political) R Mutyala Raju said that protocol officials will be appointed to take care of the works of dais, decoration, invitations for the Governor, Chief Minister and other dignitaries. 

Additional DGP (Law & Order) Ravishankar Ayyanar said that vehicles of the Governor, Chief Minister, High Court Chief Justice and other Judges, newly appointed ministers, MPs, MLCs and MLAs will only be allowed on Karakatta road on April 11 to reach the swearing-in ceremony venue. 

