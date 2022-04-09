STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madhurawada SEZ deal: YSR Congress MP V Vijayasai Reddy files complaint against TDP leaders

The government of undivided Andhra Pradesh had entered into an agreement to develop 97.35 acres at Madhurawada with NCC Limited.

Published: 09th April 2022

YSRC Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress MP V Vijayasai Reddy lodged a complaint at MVP police station against TDP leaders, who levelled charges against him in connection with 93 acre land deal in Madhurawada IT SEZ.

In the complaint, Vijayasai said he neither had any direct or indirect role in the deal. However, his political adversaries had orchestrated a vilification campaign with false and baseless allegations against him.

The government of undivided Andhra Pradesh had entered into an agreement to develop 97.35 acres at Madhurawada with NCC Limited. He said local TDP leaders chose to make ‘mischievous and defamatory allegations’ solely with an intention to tarnish the image of the government and his personal reputation.

