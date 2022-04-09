Mom abandons newborn baby at pvt hospital

KURNOOL: A woman abandoned her newborn baby after delivery at a private hospital in Dhone on Thursday night. According to sources, an unidentified woman admitted herself to Yashoda Hospital after giving fake details two days ago. She delivered a baby girl and fled from the hospital a day after delivery (Thursday), leaving the baby on the hospital bed.The hospital staff complained to the police and Integrated Child Development Society, who produced the baby before the Child Welfare Committee led by ICDS district officer KLRK Kumari on Friday.
