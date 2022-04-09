STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No pressure on industries in Auto Nagars to vacate plots: AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation

The government came up with the policy as it will be difficult for industrialists to operate their units in Auto Nagars because of the development in adjacent areas.

Published: 09th April 2022 03:31 AM

Old tyres discarded on roadside at Auto Nagar in Vijayawada. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Condemning the false propaganda on Auto Nagars, the AP Industrial  Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) has clarified that there is no pressure on industrialists in Auto Nagars to vacate their plots.

Maintaining that the GO 5 and 6 are intended to give a choice to industrialists to convert their lands into residential and commercial plots, the APIIC in a release on Friday made it clear that it is unfair to convert the lands allotted to industries in Auto Nagars for other purposes without taking the approval of APIIC. Notices were issued to those industrialists who violated the norms, the APIIC said.

The release read that it is unjust to mislead the facility provided by the APIIC only at the request of industrialists in Auto Nagars to allow them to convert their lands (units) into residential and commercial plots.

The government is of the view that the policy will come in handy for revival of sick industries.Auto Nagars and industrial estates, which once were located on the outskirts of towns have now become the centre following increase in population and spread of residential localities.

The government came up with the policy as it will be difficult for industrialists to operate their units in Auto Nagars because of the development in adjacent areas. Under the policy, industrialists can convert their plots for other purposes.

As per the orders issued by the industries department, those who got lands from the APIIC and came forward for converting their industrial units into commercial and residential plots, should pay 50% of the market value of the land or hand over 50 per cent of the land to APIIC.

Industrialists who purchased land on their own and opting to convert the units, need to pay 15% of the market value of the land.

