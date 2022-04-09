Prevent misuse of universities in Andhra Pradesh: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh has urged the Union Ministry of Education and the University Grants Commission (UGC) to prevent misuse of State universities for conducting politically motivated events.

Stringent action should be taken to restrain the ruling YSRC from misusing the universities to provide jobs to its party activists in private companies, he said. Lokesh on Friday wrote separate letters to the Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Delhi, and the UGC Chairman in this regard.

Stating that the conduct of YSRC Job Melas in government educational institutions was a violation of constitutional and ethical norms, he cited the announcement of Rajya Sabha MP V Vijaya Sai Reddy on April 1 that the YSRC would hold Job Melas in Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati, and Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur.

The MP did not hesitate to say that the job melas were their party activity being organised as per the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is also the YSRC chief. The job melas are intended to benefit YSRC cadre as the MP also launched a website ysrcpjobmela.com, the TDP MLC pointed out.