Ramatheertham decked up for annual festival

The temple also represents three faiths, Jainism, Buddhism and Hinduism.

Published: 09th April 2022

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Elaborate arrangements have been made for the Srirama Navami celebrations at Ramatheertham temple in Nellimarla, Vizianagaram. District collector A Suryakumari, on Friday visited the temple and took stock of the arrangements made for the annual event. She directed officials to ensure that devotees are not inconvenienced. Lord Rama Temple at Ramatheertham is one of the oldest temples in India. The temple also represents three faiths, Jainism, Buddhism and Hinduism.

The government of Andhra Pradesh has been organising the Srirama Navami celebrations every year in a grand manner. The government will offer silk robes for the celestial wedding of Sita and Rama. The Srirama Navami celebrations at Ramatheertham were low-key affairs for the past two years due to Covid-19. The temple authorities are expecting more than 10,000 devotees to take part in celebrations on Sunday.

As part of the arrangements, the district administration has ensured drinking water, temporary toilets, emergency medical assistance (104, 108 vehicles along with necessary medicine and ORS packets), parking spaces, special transportation and uninterrupted power supply. Considering the rising mercury, tents and carpets, too, have been arranged, besides provisions to provide Annadanam for more than 10,000 devotees. Devotees could get Kalyanotsavam tickets at the temple counter. DVV Prasada Rao, executive officer of the temple, said a couple could participate in Kalyanotsavam by purchasing a ticket costing Rs 1500.

Botcha to offer silk robes to the goddess on behalf of govt

“The tickets are available online also. The devotees also can take darsan by paying Rs 50 and they can even have free darsan,” Prasada Rao said. Collector Suryakumari said former minister and senior MLA Botcha Satyanarayana would offer the silk robes to the goddess on behalf of the government.

