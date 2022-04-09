Visakhapatnam Metro Rail project will be launched as early as possible: APMRC chief

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Metro rail is emerging as a green and preferred sustainable mode of urban commute in India and it defines the city’s development and economic growth, Andhra Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Ltd Managing Director UJM Rao said here on Friday.

The PPP (private public partnership) component is mandatory for the States to avail Central assistance for new metro projects under the Metro Rail Policy and Andhra Pradesh government is actively pursuing the Visakhapatnam Metro Rail project to launch it as early as possible, he said at a programme held at GITAM Deemed to be University.

He was delivering an expert lecture on ‘Metro Rail- The Economic Growth Engines of Urban India’, jointly organised by GITAM School of Technology Civil Engineering Department and The Institution of Engineers (I) India, at the GITAM campus.

"The Union government recently approved 13 new metro rail projects in 10 cities under the Metro Rail Policy (2017) and six new projects are under consideration. Metro rails are known for facilitating people’s safe, quick and easy movement and the National Metro Rail Policy has also advised the cities with a population of 20 lakhs or more to look for rapid transit systems," he said.

The metropolitan cities in the world recorded far higher GDP after metro rail implementation. Metro rail has seen substantial growth in India in recent years, and the rate of growth is going to become twice or thrice in the coming years.At present, 29 cities are covered with 60 metro projects by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, he added.

GITAM Civil Engineering department head Mukund said metro rail projects are essential in India to provide the last mile connectivity, which the feeder buses have failed to provide.