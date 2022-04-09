STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YSRC men abetted suicide of ex-Chittoor temple chief: Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

In a statement issued on Friday, the TDP chief alleged that the YSRC had brought the toxic culture of selling posts for money in Kuppam segment.

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu accused ruling YSR Congress leaders of abetting the suicide of Kuppam Gangamma temple former chairman Parthasarathy in Chittoor.

He asked why the police did not file a case based on the selfie video of Parthasarathy, who blamed YSR Congress leaders for his extreme step. In a statement issued on Friday, the TDP chief alleged that the YSRC had brought the toxic culture of selling posts for money in Kuppam segment.

Parthasarathy, a BC, fell victim to the humiliation meted out to him by his own party leaders, the TDP chief said. He pointed out that lots of concerns and tensions arose in Kuppam following the suicide of Parthasarathy.

He demanded that the police immediately file a case based on the dying declaration of Parthasarathy in his selfie video. 

