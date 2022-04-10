'It's police to decide threat perception to a person', rules Andhra Pradesh HC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has ruled that it is for the police department to come to a decision on whether a person is facing security threat or not and the court does not play a role in it.

The court gave its verdict in a petition filed by TDP leader from Kadapa B Ramgopal Reddy who sought the court's intervention to give directions to provide police protection to him. Ramgopal Reddy, in his petition, said the police had removed the 1+1 security provided to him ignoring the fact that he is facing security threat.

His counsel J Janakirami Reddy said the police department had earlier provided 1+1 security cover as Ramgopal Reddy faced threat from the ruling party leaders. However, the same was withdrawn in 2019 by the Security Review Committee and said the petitioner is ready to pay the charges for providing him security.

The petitioner said the security cover was removed without any proper assessment and urged the court to strike down the order issued removing the security cover to him. Government Special Pleader C Suman said the petitioner was an accused in several murder cases and not holding any government post.

He informed the court that the threat to a private person would be reviewed and security would be provided. The petitioner, however, does not face any threat now, Suman said and added that it was the police department which should decide on the threat issue.

Concurring with the Pleader’s arguments, the court said it was for the police and security agencies to decide the threat perception to a person. The court said the petitioner could not provide any evidence to prove that the security cover was removed intentionally.

It asked the petitioner to apply again if he thinks he has threat and directed the police to take necessary action as per the law, if the petitioner applies afresh for security cover.