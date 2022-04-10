Public Accounts Committee chief objects to Andhra Pradesh CM's 'inappropriate language'

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Payyavula Keshav strongly objected to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy using 'inappropriate language' while addressing a public meeting in Nandyal district on Friday.

Speaking to mediapersons in Hyderabad on Saturday, the TDP leader said Jagan's utterances were totally unbecoming of a leader occupying the high position of Chief Minister of the State. Left with no option, Jagan had decided to stoop to any level to divert the public attention from his 'failures' on various fronts, he remarked.

Keshav advised Jagan to list out the achievements of his government in the past three years instead of foul-mouthing the opposition TDP. He said all sections of people were disappointed with Jagan’s attitude and poor governance.

The Chief Minister had chased industries away, blocked all kinds of development and ruined the lives of youth and employees with his 'irrelevant' policies.

Jagan's Delhi visits did not yield any fruitful results. How Jagan, who could not freely replace his Cabinet ministers, would be able to root out the opposition parties in the State in the next elections, the PAC chief questioned.