STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Public Accounts Committee chief objects to Andhra Pradesh CM's 'inappropriate language'

Keshav advised Jagan to list out the achievements of his government in the past three years instead of foul-mouthing the opposition TDP.

Published: 10th April 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2022 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Payyavula Keshav

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Payyavula Keshav (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Payyavula Keshav strongly objected to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy using 'inappropriate language' while addressing a public meeting in Nandyal district on Friday.

Speaking to mediapersons in Hyderabad on Saturday, the TDP leader said Jagan's utterances were totally unbecoming of a leader occupying the high position of Chief Minister of the State. Left with no option, Jagan had decided to stoop to any level to divert the public attention from his 'failures' on various fronts, he remarked. 

Keshav advised Jagan to list out the achievements of his government in the past three years instead of foul-mouthing the opposition TDP. He said all sections of people were disappointed with Jagan’s attitude and poor governance. 

The Chief Minister had chased industries away, blocked all kinds of development and ruined the lives of youth and employees with his 'irrelevant' policies.

Jagan's Delhi visits did not yield any fruitful results. How Jagan, who could not freely replace his Cabinet ministers, would be able to root out the opposition parties in the State in the next elections, the PAC chief questioned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Payyavula Keshav YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Public Accounts Committee Nandyal
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp