Tribals hold rally against violence of Maoists

VISAKHAPATNAMA large number of tribals from Erra Cheruvulu, Sagulu, Busulu, Busiputti, Korukonda and Veeravaram hamlets in Pedabayalu mandal on Saturday took out a rally from Maddigaruvu to Bongaram protesting against the recent killing of Korra Lakshmana Rao of Ginnela Kota panchayat by Maoists.

While Lakshmana Rao was sleeping in his house at a remote tribal hamlet Bonfajangi in Ginnela Kota panchayat, some armed Maoists went there and forcibly took him away ignoring fervent appeals of his family members, and shot him dead, branding him as a police informer.

The Maoists killed Satti Babu, brother of Lakshmana Rao, in 2019. Tribal youths who participated in the rally, raised slogans against the Maoist violence. Later, the tribals staged a dharna demanding adequate protection to them from the Maoist threat.