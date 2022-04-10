STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tribals hold rally against violence of Maoists

The Maoists killed Satti Babu, brother of Lakshmana Rao, in 2019.

Published: 10th April 2022 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2022 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAMA large number of tribals from Erra Cheruvulu, Sagulu, Busulu, Busiputti, Korukonda and Veeravaram hamlets in Pedabayalu mandal on Saturday took out a rally from Maddigaruvu  to Bongaram protesting against the recent killing of Korra Lakshmana Rao of Ginnela Kota panchayat by Maoists. 

While Lakshmana Rao was sleeping in his house at a remote tribal hamlet Bonfajangi in Ginnela Kota panchayat, some armed Maoists went there and forcibly took him away ignoring fervent appeals of his family members, and shot him dead, branding him as a police informer.  

The Maoists killed Satti Babu, brother of Lakshmana Rao, in 2019. Tribal youths who participated in the rally, raised slogans against the Maoist violence. Later, the tribals staged a dharna demanding adequate protection to them from the Maoist threat.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp