Brahmotsavams begin at Vontimitta temple

The annual Sri Ramanavami Navahnika Brahmotsavams off to a grand start with Dhwajarohanam at Vontimitta Sri Kodanda Ramalayam in Kadapa on Sunday.

Published: 11th April 2022 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2022 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The annual Sri Ramanavami Navahnika Brahmotsavams off to a grand start with Dhwajarohanam at Vontimitta Sri Kodanda Ramalayam in Kadapa on Sunday.

The archakas under the supervision of Kankanabhattar Rajesh Kumar performed a series of rituals. Inviting all the three crore deities to the nine-day mega festival, the archakas recited mantras while the blessings of Ashta Dikpalakas were invoked by playing Tala Vaidyas. 

The Garuda Dhwajapatam was hoisted in the auspicious Vrishabha Lagnam between 8 am and 9 am. Rajampet MLA Meda Mallikarjuna Reddy offered Pattu Vastrams to Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy.

The important days include Garuda Seva on April 14, Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam on April 15, Chakra Snanam on April 18 and Pushpa Yagam on April 19. TTD JEO Veerabrahmam said TTD has made elaborate arrangements for the festival. The devotees shall have darshan of the presiding deities and vahana sevas. Water and buttermilk have been arranged for the devotees and Srivari Sevaks were pressed into service.

Meanwhile, the preparation of holy Talambralu by Srivari Sevakulu commenced on Sunday. Each packet will have holy Akshatas, one pearl and a kankanam. Nearly two lakh packets will be prepared to distribute among the devotees who throng to witness the  Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam on April 15.

