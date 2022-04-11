STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BTech student from Prakasam dies in US

A 26-year-old BTech student from Koppolu village in Ongole taluk of Prakasam district died while undergoing treatment in the US on Sunday.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A 26-year-old BTech student from Koppolu village in Ongole taluk of Prakasam district died while undergoing treatment in the US on Sunday. Dondapati Karthik fell unconscious after epileptic seizures and he was rushed to a hospital. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment.

According to his family members, Karthik went to the US a few months back to pursue his MS (Data Science) at  Lewis University of Chicago state. He was staying in Plainfield- Chicago state.

Karthik’s father Dondapati Rathaiah, died seven years ago. Exactly 15 years back, his brother died on Ramanavami after he met with a road accident. Since then, Karthik and his Mother Sobha Rani were living in their village.

When Karthik got an opportunity to study in the US, his mother denied it. But Karthik convinced her by promising that he would come back soon after the completion of his course. A pall of gloom descended at Karthik’s village. Meanwhile, the family members are trying to bring back his body at the earliest.

