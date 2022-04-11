STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Counselling session held for Nuzvid IIIT students

MVR Raju, professor of Andhra University’s Department of Parapsychology, spoke on ‘Academic Stress and Management’ and interacted with students. 

Published: 11th April 2022 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2022 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Anxiety, COVID anxiety, Depression, Stress

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In order to reduce the stress and boost confidence among students, Nuzvid IIIT campus management conducted a three-day ‘Psychological and Motivation’ session. The three-day session started on April 8 and ended on Sunday. 

MVR Raju, professor of Andhra University’s Department of Parapsychology, spoke on ‘Academic Stress and Management’ and interacted with students. He said most of the people, who are living under pressure caused by work and anxiety, are suffering from psychological problems and need to be addressed immediately. 

“Stress has both positive and negative impacts on the body and mind. More than 75 per cent of mental health problems have developed between the age of 18 and 24. We observed that one out of every four young adults has a diagnosable disease. Anxiety has been recognised or treated in more than 11 per cent of college students,” Raju told students.

He primarily addressed the effects of relationship breakups, home sickness, peer pressure, loneliness, academic pressure, career, financial concerns, lack of sleep, drug and alcohol usage, poor food, and lack of exercise on mental health among students. “Lack of nutrition, personality, motivation, and emotions are the factors that contribute to depression and stress,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Psychological Motivation Nuzvid IIIT Parapsychology
India Matters
Pakistan's new prime minister Shehbaz Sharif. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
In Shehbaz Sharif's ancestral village in Punjab, people nurture hope of better India-Pak ties
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo | ANI)
Unemployment? 2 lakh posts continue to remain vacant in Indian Railways
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath likely to find a place on BJP Parliamentary Board soon
Political strategist Prashant Kishor. (Photo| Ranjit K Dey, EPS)
Big divide in Gujarat Congress over Prashant Kishor's possible induction as strategist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp