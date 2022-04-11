Counselling session held for Nuzvid IIIT students

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In order to reduce the stress and boost confidence among students, Nuzvid IIIT campus management conducted a three-day ‘Psychological and Motivation’ session. The three-day session started on April 8 and ended on Sunday.

MVR Raju, professor of Andhra University’s Department of Parapsychology, spoke on ‘Academic Stress and Management’ and interacted with students. He said most of the people, who are living under pressure caused by work and anxiety, are suffering from psychological problems and need to be addressed immediately.

“Stress has both positive and negative impacts on the body and mind. More than 75 per cent of mental health problems have developed between the age of 18 and 24. We observed that one out of every four young adults has a diagnosable disease. Anxiety has been recognised or treated in more than 11 per cent of college students,” Raju told students.

He primarily addressed the effects of relationship breakups, home sickness, peer pressure, loneliness, academic pressure, career, financial concerns, lack of sleep, drug and alcohol usage, poor food, and lack of exercise on mental health among students. “Lack of nutrition, personality, motivation, and emotions are the factors that contribute to depression and stress,” he added.