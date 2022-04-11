Dissidence continues to rage in Andhra as MLAs protest non-inclusion in state Cabinet

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The dissidence that was stoked by the reshuffle of the state Cabinet continued to rage for the second consecutive day with at least two MLAs, who were dropped, sticking to their stand of resigning from their MLA posts even as the party leadership made all-out efforts to pacify the dejected leaders.

Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, who held the energy portfolio prior to the rejig of the state Cabinet, conveyed to the YSRC leadership that he no longer wanted to be in the MLA post but said he would continue in the party. A battery of YSRC leaders from Prakasam district called on Balineni at his Vijayawada residence and requested him not to take any drastic step.

TDP MLA Karanam Balaram, who is extending support to YSRC, also met with Balineni and tried to pacify him. Balineni's supporters including Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) Mayor G Sujatha staged a protest in the town. The Mayor and

councillors threatened to resign from their posts protesting the denial of Cabinet berth to Balineni. Ongole Market Committee chairman Ramachandra Rao resigned from his post.

Followers of Giddalur MLA Anna Rambabu too staged protests on Monday in Cumbum town against the non-inclusion of the MLA in the Cabinet. Representing the Vysya community, Rambabu aspired for a Cabinet berth and it was tipped that he would replace Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, who held the endowments ministry in the previous Cabinet.

The local traders voluntarily shut business establishments and held a rasta roko.

Meanwhile, Mekathoti Sucharitha, who held the Home portfolio in the previous Cabinet, too did not budge. She had already handed over her resignation letter to MP Mopidevi Venkataramana, who met her Sunday night to pacify her.