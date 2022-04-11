STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Goutham’s brother to contest Atmakur bypoll

Vikram Reddy is the second son of former MP Rajamohan Reddy.

Published: 11th April 2022 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2022 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Mekapati Vikram Reddy, younger brother of former minister Goutham Reddy, will enter the fray for Atmakur bypoll. The Mekapati family has announced Vikram Reddy as the political heir of Goutham Reddy. It may be mentioned here that Atmakur Assembly segment fell vacant due to the untimely demise of Goutham Reddy. The Assembly byelection is likely to be held soon. Earlier, the name of Keerthi Reddy, wife of Goutham Reddy, emerged as the probable YSRC candidate for the bypoll. But she did not show any interest in contesting the bypoll. After a series of discussions, the Mekapati family unanimously chose Vikram Reddy as the political heir of Goutham Reddy to contest the upcoming bypoll. The family has informed the matter to MP V Prabhakar Reddy and Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. 

Vikram Reddy is the second son of former MP Rajamohan Reddy. He completed his schooling in Ooty, did his graduation in IIT Madras and also Master’s in Construction Management in the US. IT may be noted that while Goutham Reddy entered politics, Vikram Reddy has been managing the construction company KMC. In fact, the Mekapati family has a strong influence in upland mandals of Udayagiri and Atmakur as it hails from Brahmanapalle.

