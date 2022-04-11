STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Krishna cops arrest youth for impregnating minor

Krishna police arrested a youngster under POCSO charges for allegedly sexually abusing and impregnating a minor girl, who is his niece, on Sunday.

Published: 11th April 2022

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna police arrested a youngster under POCSO charges for allegedly sexually abusing and impregnating a minor girl, who is his niece, on Sunday. The accused, identified as Shaik Allabakshu, a resident of Yanamalakuduru under Penamaluru police station limits, used to visit his cousin’s house in Kaikalur town. 

When the girl complained of stomach pain on Friday, parents took her to a hospital, where the doctors found that the girl is three months pregnant. They admitted her to Vijayawada GGH for termination of pregnancy.  Following a complaint from the GGH and parents, Kaikalur police arrested the accused.

