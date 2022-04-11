No truth in social justice claim of YSRC: Atchannaidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Pooh-poohing the claims of social justice and fine balance in the reconstituted State cabinet, TDP State president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu said it was clearly evident that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given priority to his own Reddy caste.

Atchannaidu said, “Social justice for the YSRC means foisting false cases against innocents. Insulting a Dalit Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy, making Home minister who is an SC a dummy and running the show using shadow minister Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy are Jagan’s social justice.”

He claimed that only dummies were appointed as ministers or corporation heads, while the real show is run by the shadow leaders who belong to the Reddy community. “Distortion of facts and false claims is the order of the day for YSRC. It is misleading people by claiming that 70% of berths have been given to BCs, SCs, STs and minorities, but the fact is the show is run by Jagan’s shadow ministers,” he said.

In the previous TDP regime, the ministers belonging to SCs, STs and BCs were not dummies, Atchannaidu claimed.