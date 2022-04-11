STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

No truth in social justice claim of YSRC: Atchannaidu

He claimed that only dummies were appointed as ministers or corporation heads, while the real show is run by the shadow leaders who belong to the Reddy community.

Published: 11th April 2022 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2022 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

TDP leader K Atchannaidu has been summoned by Privileges Committee of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

TDP State president K Atchannaidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Pooh-poohing the claims of social justice and fine balance in the reconstituted State cabinet, TDP State president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu said it was clearly evident that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given priority to his own Reddy caste. 

Atchannaidu said, “Social justice for the YSRC means foisting false cases against innocents. Insulting a Dalit Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy, making Home minister who is an SC a dummy and running the show using shadow minister Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy are Jagan’s social justice.”  

He claimed that only dummies were appointed as ministers or corporation heads, while the real show is run by the shadow leaders who belong to the Reddy community. “Distortion of facts and false claims is the order of the day for YSRC. It is misleading people by claiming that 70% of berths have been given to BCs, SCs, STs and minorities, but the fact is the show is run by Jagan’s shadow ministers,” he said. 

In the previous TDP regime, the ministers belonging to SCs, STs and BCs were not dummies, Atchannaidu claimed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kinjarapu Atchannaidu TDP State president Jagan Mohan Reddy Social justice
India Matters
Pakistan's new prime minister Shehbaz Sharif. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
In Shehbaz Sharif's ancestral village in Punjab, people nurture hope of better India-Pak ties
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo | ANI)
Unemployment? 2 lakh posts continue to remain vacant in Indian Railways
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath likely to find a place on BJP Parliamentary Board soon
Political strategist Prashant Kishor. (Photo| Ranjit K Dey, EPS)
Big divide in Gujarat Congress over Prashant Kishor's possible induction as strategist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp