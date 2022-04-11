Now, dropped ministers pose a challenge, question CM Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the YSRC leadership wanted to shift its focus on strengthening the party after the cabinet overhaul, the dissidence that came to the fore, in some cases from the least expected quarters, has left it in a shock. Sources said the YSRC leadership did not expect ‘open defiance’ from leaders like former Home minister Mekathoti Sucharita and the likes, who are considered loyal to the party.

The protests staged by followers of MLAs Samineni Udaya Bhanu, Karanam Dharmasri and others prompted the leadership to swing into action and rushed seniors like Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and Mopidevi Venkataramana to hold parleys with dissidents as a damage control exercise.

“There is discontent among some leaders. They should understand that getting a cabinet berth is not the only recognition,” Mopidevi said, adding that ours is a joint family and minor differences will be sorted out.

What came as a rude shock was the threat of some people’s representatives, who are loyal to Sucharita, to quit their posts. They maintained that while all the SC ministers have been retained, Sucharita is the only one who has been left out.

Incidentally, Sajjala, who earlier in the day maintained that there is no dissidence, went to Balineni Srinivasa Reddy’s house to pacify him. Balineni is miffed with being dropped from the cabinet while Audimulapu Suresh, who hails from the same Prakasam district, is continuing in the cabinet.

In Nandyal, Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy’s followers too threatened to quit their elected posts. Incidentally, the dissidence came to the fore from four Reddy leaders — one each from the erstwhile Kurnool, Nellore, Prakasam and Guntur districts. None of the leaders from Brahmin, Kamma, Kshatriya and Vysya communities has found a place in the cabinet. But, they have been given nominated posts. M Prasada Raju of Kshatriya community has been made the Chief Whip in place of G Srikanth Reddy.

While taking up the exercise of revamping his cabinet, YSRC supremo and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said those who have been dropped from the cabinet, will be given priority in party posts as he is set to start the process of readying the YSRC for the next general elections, which are a little over two years away from now.

The party leadership is of the opinion that with the reorganisation of districts, the number of constituencies has come down to three to four in a district and more leaders can now be given party posts such as district coordinators.

Similarly, regional coordinations will also be appointed to strengthen the party for the next polls. As of now, the party has three regional coordinators and the number is likely to be increased in the near future, sources said.

Followers of three MLAs stage protests

Supporters of MLAs S Udaya Bhanu and K Pardhasarathi staged protests in Jaggayyapet and Vijayawada on Sunday to vent their anger against denial of Cabinet berths to their leaders. Udaya Bhanu’s followers burnt a bike. Pardhasarathi’s supporters staged a sit-in. Followers of MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy burnt a motorcycle in Macherla.