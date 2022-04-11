Sericulture to get a big boost

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has proposed to raise mulberry plantations in 12,000 acres to produce 76,767 metric tonnes of cocoons, 10,414 metric tonnes of raw silk and 45 lakh tasar cocoons in 2022-23. In all, 6,576 acres were newly brought under mulberry cultivation in 2021-22 in the State. The total acreage of mulberry plantations in the State has been put at 1,24,983 acres. As many as 655 new silkworm rearing sheds were set up in the last fiscal to extend sericulture in the State.

A total of 8,033.3 metric tonnes of international quality Bivoltine cocoons were produced in 2021-22. The total 2A and above grade raw silk produced in AP in 2021-22 was put at 1,164.84 metric tonnes.