Water pits arranged in Seshachalam, Nallamala forests for wild animals

The forest cover has spread over 4.59 lakh hectares under Kadapa, Proddatur and Rajampet forest divisions.

Published: 11th April 2022 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2022 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

A scenic waterfall in Nallamala forest of Kurnool district.

By Express News Service

KADAPA: As daytime temperatures are growing day by day, the forest officials in Kadapa district have drawn a special action plan to provide drinking water to the animals. The forest cover has spread over 4.59 lakh hectares under Kadapa, Proddatur and Rajampet forest divisions.

The forest, spreads over Seshachalam, Nallamala and Lankamala, houses a large number of leopards, bears, deers, rabbits and other animals. The daytime temperature crossed 40 degree Celsius in March and it is expected to rise, making life difficult for the animals. Also, there were many instances in which animals died after being hit by vehicles while crossing the roads, in a bid to quench their thirst. The forest authorities have taken steps to provide drinking water to animals by utilising the funds of Campus protection and RS protection.

The forest authorities have set up at least 10 to 13 saucer pits in each forest beat and filled them with water every 15 days, under their jurisdictions. The authorities have also arranged fire lines to prevent fire accidents in the forest. District Forest officer Ravinder Damu said saucer pits were arranged at strategic locations. 

