STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

After oath, newly-appointed ministers of Andhra Cabinet make beeline to Indrakeeladri

Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana said that a meeting will be convened soon to review Durga temple development works. 

Published: 12th April 2022 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

Kanaka Durga, Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The newly-appointed ministers made a beeline to Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri here seeking blessings of the presiding deity Kanaka Durga after taking oath as ministers at the secretariat in Velagapudi on Monday. 

Minister for Endowments Kottu Satyanarayana, Minister for Energy, Forest, Science and Technology and Mines Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Finance and Skill Development Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Excise Minister K Narayana Swamy, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Buddi Mutyala Naidu, Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao, Tourism Minister RK Roja, former Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, BC Welfare, I and PR and cinematography minister Chelluboina Venugopal Krishna, IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath visited temple along with their family members. Temple officials and priests welcomed the ministers as per temple honours such as purna kalasam and traditional drums. 

Temple executive officer (EO) D Bramarambha accompanied the ministers during the darshan of the presiding deity and priests blessed them. EO presented portraits of Goddess Kanaka Durga and laddu prasadams to the ministers. 

Speaking to media persons, the ministers expressed their happiness for inducting in the new cabinet and thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for reposing trust in them. Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana said that a meeting will be convened soon to review Durga temple development works. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indrakeeladri AP Cabinet reshuffle
India Matters
IN KERALA: Students writing exam with the help of their mobile flashlights at the prestigious Maharajas College in Ernakulam on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Students write exam using mobile flashlights at govt-run Maharajas College in Kerala
Sheena involved in making firecrackers. 
In a first, woman gets a crack at Thrissur Pooram fireworks display
Last year, 2.25 lakh people had visited the garden before it was closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)
The bloom is back, record 3.1 lakh tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip Garden in 19 days
Varalakshmi
Bengaluru woman clubs sleeping husband to death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp