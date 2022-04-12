Andhra Cabinet reshuffle: Balineni calms down after talk with CM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The dissent that stemmed up among a few YSRC leaders, particularly former minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, for being dropped from the cabinet, subsided on Monday — a day after the new team was announced. However, Balineni’s protest fizzled out after he had a chat with the chief minister. Emerging after the meeting, the former minister said he was a staunch loyalist of the YS family, adding, “I never thought of resigning. I do not have any issues with Audimulapu Suresh being re-inducted into the Cabinet.’’

Balineni was all praise for Jagan for prioritising SCs, BCs and STs. He said he would accept whatever party post the leadership gives and work towards winning more seats in the 2024 elections. “I have never bragged about getting a Cabinet berth. I have always worked for the party,’’ he added. The YSRC leadership took Balineni’s threats seriously as he did not budge even after party general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy himself tried to convince him.

Talks continued on Monday morning too. A host of leaders from Prakasam district also met him and urged him not to resign as MLA.After the swearing-in ceremony, Ramakrishna Reddy and Gadikota Srikanth Reddy once again met Balineni and conveyed to him that the chief minister wanted to meet him and resolve the issue. Earlier in the day, Balineni’s supporters took to the streets in Ongole town while some elected representatives and those nominated to certain posts threatened to resign.

In a related development, MP Mopidevi Venkataramana held talks with Jaggayyapet MLA S Udayabhanu, who was also miffed over not getting a cabinet berth.“I have served the party since its inception, but did not receive due recognition. Some leaders who came later have been nominated for certain posts,’’ he rued.

On the other hand, followers of Giddalur MLA Anna Rambabu held protests in Cumbum with local traders shutting shops voluntarily as their leader and none from Vysya community were allocated a cabinet berth.

Former home minister Mekathoti Sucharita held talks with her followers and asked them not to resign from their elected or party posts. She, however, added that she would resign as MLA, but continue in the party.