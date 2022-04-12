APEAPCET-2022 dates out, May 10 last day to apply 

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: For the first time, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Anantapur is conducting APEAPCET-2022. May 10 is the last date for students to enroll themselves for the test, said CET Chairman and JNTU Anantapur vice-chancellor professor G Ranga Janardhana.

He released the notification for APEAPCET-2022 during a press conference held at the university campus, Anantapur, on Monday. Ranga Janaradhana said that the last date for students to submit their online application is May 10 (without late fee), and students can apply with a fine of Rs 500 till June 20.

Applications can be submitted (online) up to July 1 with over Rs 1,000 fine and till July 3, with over Rs 10,000. If there is any data correction online, it can be done between June 23 and 26. Hall tickets can be downloaded from June 27.

The engineering stream exam will be held from July 4 to July 8 and the agriculture and pharmacy exam will be held from July 11 to 12. As many as 24 regional centres have been set up this year along with regional centres in Hyderabad, the VC informed. CET convener Professor M Vijaya Kumar, co-conveners Professor PR Bhanu Murthy and Professor V Sumalatha were present.