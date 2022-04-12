STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP ridicules YSRC for failure to curb dissidence

BJP State president Somu Veerraju challenged Jagan, who says he is championing the cause of BCs, to make a BC the Chief Minister.

Published: 12th April 2022 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP ridiculed the YSRC leadership for failing to control dissidence in the party and wondered how could such a party govern the State. BJP leaders targeted Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and questioned his role in the cabinet rejig. 

Citing the resignation threat of a few MLAs after they failed to get a cabinet berth, BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao said all these leaders in the past had hailed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as an unparalleled leader. “Now, they are criticising Jagan. This indicates that the downfall of YSRC has started,” he predicted. 

Former ministers M Sucharita resigned as an MLA and Balineni Srinivasa Reddy threatened to quit. Followers of some aspirants staged protests. A few prominent castes did not get representation in the new cabinet, the BJP MP said. 

BJP State president Somu Veerraju challenged Jagan, who says he is championing the cause of BCs, to make a BC the Chief Minister. Speaking to media persons in Rajamahendravaram, he said Jagan only has fake love for BCs. “No real power has been given to BCs in Jagan’s cabinet,” he charged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Cabinet rejig BJP YSRC
India Matters
IN KERALA: Students writing exam with the help of their mobile flashlights at the prestigious Maharajas College in Ernakulam on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Students write exam using mobile flashlights at govt-run Maharajas College in Kerala
Sheena involved in making firecrackers. 
In a first, woman gets a crack at Thrissur Pooram fireworks display
Last year, 2.25 lakh people had visited the garden before it was closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)
The bloom is back, record 3.1 lakh tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip Garden in 19 days
Varalakshmi
Bengaluru woman clubs sleeping husband to death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp