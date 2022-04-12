BJP ridicules YSRC for failure to curb dissidence

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP ridiculed the YSRC leadership for failing to control dissidence in the party and wondered how could such a party govern the State. BJP leaders targeted Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and questioned his role in the cabinet rejig.

Citing the resignation threat of a few MLAs after they failed to get a cabinet berth, BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao said all these leaders in the past had hailed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as an unparalleled leader. “Now, they are criticising Jagan. This indicates that the downfall of YSRC has started,” he predicted.

Former ministers M Sucharita resigned as an MLA and Balineni Srinivasa Reddy threatened to quit. Followers of some aspirants staged protests. A few prominent castes did not get representation in the new cabinet, the BJP MP said.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju challenged Jagan, who says he is championing the cause of BCs, to make a BC the Chief Minister. Speaking to media persons in Rajamahendravaram, he said Jagan only has fake love for BCs. “No real power has been given to BCs in Jagan’s cabinet,” he charged.