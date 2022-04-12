STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dissidence prompts YSRC to speed up appointment of coordinators after rejig

The party has reportedly decided to give the responsibility of leading the YSRC in the entire Rayalaseema region to Balineni Srinivasa Reddy as a damage control exercise. 

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC leadership, which initially wanted to take up the exercise of strengthening the party by appointing coordinators in a week after completing the Cabinet rejig, has now reportedly decided to expedite the process. What made the party leadership go for taking up the exercise without any delay, according to sources, is the dissidence that came to the fore soon after the Cabinet reshuffle. 

The leadership was under the impression that there might not be any show of resentment or dissent from the party rank and file against dropping of some ministers from the cabinet and also not taking on board some of the aspirants, who have been waiting for long, as it was of the view that YSRC supremo and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has stranglehold on the party.

Though the protests and murmurs of dissent were not of much cause of concern except in the case of former minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, the party does not want any dissident activity grow in view of the elections which are just two years away.

Sources said the party will now expedite the exercise of identifying the leaders who are fit to lead the party into the elections. Such leaders will be made regional coordinators or district coordinators and given prominence in the party.

The party has reportedly decided to give the responsibility of leading the YSRC in the entire Rayalaseema region to Balineni Srinivasa Reddy as a damage control exercise. The team of regional coordinators and district coordinators will lead the party into the general elections in 2024.

