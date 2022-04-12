Hundreds throng Vontimitta temple 

By Express News Service

KADAPA: On the second day of the ongoing Sri Ramanavami Brahmotsavams at Sri Kodandarama Swamy Temple in Vontimitta of Kadapa district, the processional deity was paraded on the Mada streets on Monday morning in Venugana Alankaram. The procession was accompanied by bhajan and Mangala vadyam and Karpura Haratis. Hundreds of people thronged the temple on day two of the festival. A grand Snapana Tirumanjanam was performed for the utsava idols of Swami and Ammavaru in the afternoon. A spectacular Unjal Seva was performed in the evening.

Meanwhile, Sri Anjaneya was depicted as Sanjiviniraya, who brought Sanjivini mountain for Sri Lakshmana Swamy as per the epic, Ramayana. As per the legend, Vontimitta Sri Rama is flanked by Sita Devi and Lakshmana Swamy, without Anjaneya. Instead, Anjaneya is displayed in the form of Sanjiviniraya in front of the temple as legend credits him for bringing Sanjivini from Mahendragiri in the Himalayas.

Devotees believe that Anjaneya protects them from weather threats during farming season.

Sri Anjaneya depicted as Sanjiviniraya

Sri Anjaneya was depicted as Sanjiviniraya, who brought Sanjivini mountain for succour to Lakshmana Swamy. In Vontimitta, Sri Rama is flanked by Sita Devi and Lakshmana Swamy, without Anjaneya