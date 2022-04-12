STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Hundreds throng Vontimitta temple 

As per the legend, Vontimitta Sri Rama is flanked by Sita Devi and Lakshmana Swamy, without Anjaneya.

Published: 12th April 2022 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

A procession as part of Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy Brahmotsavams in Vontimitta on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

KADAPA: On the second day of the ongoing Sri Ramanavami Brahmotsavams at Sri Kodandarama Swamy Temple in Vontimitta of Kadapa district, the processional deity was paraded on the Mada streets on Monday morning in Venugana Alankaram. The procession was accompanied by bhajan and Mangala vadyam and Karpura Haratis. Hundreds of people thronged the temple on day two of the festival. A grand Snapana Tirumanjanam was performed for the utsava idols of Swami and Ammavaru in the afternoon. A spectacular Unjal Seva was performed in the evening.

Meanwhile, Sri Anjaneya was depicted as Sanjiviniraya, who brought Sanjivini mountain for Sri Lakshmana Swamy as per the epic, Ramayana. As per the legend, Vontimitta Sri Rama is flanked by Sita Devi and Lakshmana Swamy, without Anjaneya. Instead, Anjaneya is displayed in the form of Sanjiviniraya in front of the temple as legend credits him for bringing Sanjivini from Mahendragiri in the Himalayas.

Devotees believe that Anjaneya protects them from weather threats during farming season. 

Sri Anjaneya depicted as Sanjiviniraya

Sri Anjaneya was depicted as Sanjiviniraya, who brought Sanjivini mountain for succour to Lakshmana Swamy. In Vontimitta, Sri Rama is flanked by Sita Devi and Lakshmana Swamy, without Anjaneya

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Ramanavami Brahmotsavams Sri Kodandarama Swamy Temple
India Matters
IN KERALA: Students writing exam with the help of their mobile flashlights at the prestigious Maharajas College in Ernakulam on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Students write exam using mobile flashlights at govt-run Maharajas College in Kerala
Sheena involved in making firecrackers. 
In a first, woman gets a crack at Thrissur Pooram fireworks display
Last year, 2.25 lakh people had visited the garden before it was closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)
The bloom is back, record 3.1 lakh tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip Garden in 19 days
Varalakshmi
Bengaluru woman clubs sleeping husband to death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp