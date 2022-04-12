Pawan Kalyan’s yatra for the cause of tenant farmers to begin from Anantapur

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is all set to launch his ‘Koulu Rythu Bharosa Yatra’ from Anantapur on Tuesday. He will visit the families of tenant farmers, who reportedly committed suicide due to mounting debts, and give each family Rs 1 lakh.

After deplaning at Puttaparthi airport, he will visit the family of a tenant farmer who committed suicide at Kothacheruvu, and hand over a cheque for Rs 1 lakh to the victim’s kin. Later, he will visit another tenant farmer’s family at Gotluru village in Dharmavaram rural mandal.

Thereafter, he will visit Pulakunta in Anantapur rural mandal, where a young tenant farmer died by suicide 20 days ago. After consoling the bereaved family, he will hand over a cheque for Rs 1 lakh to the victim’s kin. He will participate in ‘Rachchabanda’ at Munnila village, where two tenant farmers died by suicide, before winding up his yatra for the day.

Speaking to mediapersons on Monday, Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar said the main objective of the yatra is to extend support to the families of deceased tenant farmers, who did not get any help form the government. A total of 1,019 tenant farmers died by suicide in 2019-20 and 889 in 2020-21. In Godavari districts, 87 debt-ridden tenant farmers resorted to the extreme step.

Among tenant farmers who committed suicide under the YSRC government, 27% of them were women. The details were gathered by Jana Sena to provide aid to the families of victims as the YSRC government had failed to come to their rescue, he said.