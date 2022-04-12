TDP bond with Backward Classes inseparable, says Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP has an inseparable bond with Backward Classes since the inception of the party and the BCs enjoyed 34% reservation in local bodies for over 26 years only because of the TDP’s commitment to their social cause and political empowerment, asserted Telugu Desam supremo N Chandrababu Naidu.

Paying tributes to Jyotiba Phule on the occasion of the social reformer’s birth anniversary on Monday, Naidu said Phule’s dedication for establishing an egalitarian society was unforgettable. Naidu reiterated that the development of BCs is in the DNA of TDP. With unwavering commitment, the TDP has been striving for the empowerment of BCs in all aspects for the past 40 years. No one can deny the fact that the TDP is a BC party, he averred.

Meanwhile, TDP senior BC leaders and former ministers demanded that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government release a white paper on schemes being implemented for the economic uplift of BCs in the past three years. Presiding over the birth anniversary celebrations of Phule at the party central office, TDP State president K Atchannaidu alleged that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government suppressed the BCs and invited YSRC leaders for an open debate on BC welfare.