Andhra Pradesh logs 2 Covid cases from 3,500 samples

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State reported more fresh Covid-19 infections from more than 3,500 samples tested in the 24 hours ending at 9 am Tuesday. Both the new infections were reported from Visakhapatnam. The State, so far, has logged more than 23.19 lakh Covid cases from more than 3.34 crore samples tested. The State has 41 active cases as on Tuesday while more than 23.04 lakh have recovered from the virus. The Covid toll stood at 14,730.

Meanwhile, at a review meeting on Covid situation in the State, officials told Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that the daily positivity rate has fallen to 0.13%. On the vaccination front, the officials said 4,30,81,428 people have been administered two doses of Covid vaccine. Two doses of vaccine have been given to everyone in the age group of 15 to 17 years in the State. For those between 12 and 14 years, 94.47% of children have been administered the first dose of the vaccine.