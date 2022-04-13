APSRTC to launch its first electric bus to Tirumala hill shrine in May

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will launch its first electric bus in Tirumala in May. The first electric bus will arrive at Tirumala on May 15. The launching date will be finalised after discussing the matter with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, said Pinipe Viswarup, after assuming charge as the Transport Minister at the Interim Government Complex, Velagapudi, on Tuesday.

Viswarup said 100 new electric buses have already been procured with the aim of preserving the sanctity of the shrine without any pollution in Tirumala.The first electric bus in Tirumala was supposed to start on April 30, but it was delayed due to some unavoidable reasons, he said.

The minister further said skyrocketing prices of diesel added to the woes of APSRTC. “All necessary steps are being taken to make APSRTC profitable. As many as 11,271 buses are plying in the State and 998 new buses are being hired to provide better facilities to commuters,” he said.

The Transport Minister said appropriate steps will be taken to improve road safety standards in the State by spending Rs 380 crore, in coordination with police, medical and health departments. A review meeting will be held soon with the transport department officials and steps will be taken to provide better services to people, he said.

Principal Secretary (Transport) MT Krishna Babu, Transport Commissioner K Bhaskar, APSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and other officials were present on the occasion.