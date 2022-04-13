STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Brisk business at Mirchi Yard before season begins

Prices of all varieties of chillies go up by Rs 1,000-2,000 per quintal; 1L bags of mirchi reaching market every day.

Published: 13th April 2022 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

Around one lakh bags of mirchi is arriving at Guntur Mirchi Yard each day | express

By Bhandavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Guntur Mirchi Yard is witnessing brisk business even before the start of the season. The biggest chilli market in Asia has been getting around 1,00,000 bags of mirchi every day in the last couple of days. The prices of various varieties of chilli have skyrocketed since February and are stable now.    

The prices of all varieties of mirchi, especially Devanuru deluxe, increased by Rs 1,000-2,000 per quintal. The prices of Devanuru increased from Rs 18,000 to Rs 21,500 per quintal. The prices of Badigi increased from Rs 18,200 to Rs 21,000 per quintal. The price of Teja S17 is Rs 18,500, 341 Rs 22,000, Byadgi 5531/668 Rs 20,000, 334 Rs 19,000, and Number 5 Rs 21,000. 

Due to pest infestation, the chilli crop suffered damage and vendors feared all-time low business in the market, but that was not the case. Guntur district tops in chilli production in the country. Due to their unique colour and pungency, chillies from Andhra Pradesh have huge demand in China, Myanmar and Sri Lanka.  

Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, the mirchi farmers have bagged good profits and several cotton farmers switched to mirchi cultivation. With this, the extent of mirchi cultivation has doubled to 1.40 lakh hectares from 70,000 lakh hectares last year. 

However, pest infestation has affected the yield. The farmers, who managed to get high-quality mirchi, are in a hurry to sell their produce as prices are high. Traders too are eager to buy quality chillies and store them as they fear low yield in the coming month. 

Speaking to TNIE, Madhu Rao, a vendor at the yard, described the price rise even before the start of  the chilli season as “unusual.”  “The traders are eager to stock the best quality mirchi when it is available for exporting it later. They offer good prices to the farmers. We thought the price rise was a temporary phenomena and it would end by February-end. However, the prices remain stable even now,” he said.  

“As the yard will be closed for four days due to holidays from Thursday to Sunday, more rush is expected at the yard. We are afraid that, if we waste even a week by not selling our produce, the prices might drop. So I sold my produce before the holidays,” said N Rambabu, a mirchi farmer from Nandyala. Meanwhile, the yard officials asked farmers not to bring their produce to the yard before Monday, as it will be difficult to stock them during holidays.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp