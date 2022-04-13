STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TDP must regain power for State’s growth: Naidu

TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu said if the State has to survive the destruction and all- round crisis, Telugu Desam should rule it.

Published: 13th April 2022

N Chandrababu Naidu. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that there is a ‘historic necessity’ to bring the TDP back to power in Andhra Pradesh, party supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu said if the State has to survive the destruction and all- round crisis, Telugu Desam should rule it.

While holding a review meeting with TDP leaders on ‘Badude Badudu’ Statewide protests on Tuesday, the TDP chief reiterated that the YSRC should be defeated to ensure that AP people regain their bright future.
Naidu said the TDP victory in the next elections will not be the concern of just the party but the entire State. The party cadres should shoulder this responsibility. “There is a greater need to inform the public about the increased taxes, hike in power tariff and other burdens imposed by the YSRC government,” he said.

Informing that he will take part in Badude Badudu protests, he said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s policies were solely responsible for the present power cuts and increased tariff. This should be explained to the public clearly. “Lakhs of workers will lose jobs if the power holiday for industries continues, he warned. Naidu expressed doubt whether Jagan would declare AP as a bankrupt State on the lines of Sri Lanka.

