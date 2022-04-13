Was depressed over marks, wanted to end life: Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that he understood how the feeling of anguish can prompt one to have suicidal thoughts, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said he, too, has been through a situation where he had contemplated ending his life. As part of his ‘Koulu Rythu Bharosa Yatra’, a Rachabanda (a gathering to solve problems) was organised where the actor-politician addressed the families of tenant farmers, who reportedly committed suicide over piling debts, at Mannila village in Anantapur rural mandal on Tuesday.

Recalling that he had slipped into depression after scoring less marks in intermediate exams, Pawan Kalyan said he thought of ending his life. He added that luckily, his brother Naga Babu and his sister-in-law talked him out of depression.

Stressing the need to counsel tenant farmers who are depressed, JSP chief said, “I know the feeling and circumstances that make a person think that taking his or her own life is the only option left.” He urged Jana Sena leaders and activists to act as counsellors for tenant farmers, the way his brother did for him, to prevent them from even thinking about suicide. “Today, I am not promising to bring back lost lives, but I will be there for you to support you in times of grief and lend a hand to stabilise the family,” he said. Pawan Kalyan visited five Assembly constituencies and handed over cheques of Rs 1 lakh each to the families of 30 tenant farmers who reportedly committed suicide.

He announced a trust fund for supporting the education of children from such families. He explained, “I will contribute 50 per cent of the expense while the other party leaders will bear the rest of it.” Even though the State government is duty-bound to give Rs 7 lakh compensation to such families, Pawan said the same has not been done so far. He further promised to ensure that the families of the tenant farmers receive the money.

Pawan Kalyan said his yatra to console the families of tenant farmers was a compassionate one and not politically motivated.The JSP chief slammed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for repeatedly referring him as the “adopted son of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu” and Jana Sena, as the “B-team of the yellow party”. Taking a jibe at the CM, Pawan Kalyan said Jagan should be referred to as the “adopted son of CBI” and YSRC as “Charlapalle Jail shuttle team”.

