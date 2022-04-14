STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

1-hour power cut in rural areas, 30 minutes in urban Andhra Pradesh

The APERC has also instructed the Discoms to issue a division- wise schedule notifying the same.

Published: 14th April 2022 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

Power, energy, electricity, discom

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) has permitted power distribution companies (Discoms) to go ahead with load relief measures for domestic customers in the State effective immediately. Power cuts for one hour in rural areas and 30 minutes in urban areas have been approved, provided they are done between 8 am and 6 pm.

The APERC has also instructed the Discoms to issue a division- wise schedule notifying the same. The Discoms have been directed to ensure continuous power supply for the agriculture sector during the day for seven hours instead of nine hours. These orders would be in effect till April 22. The APERC issued the orders in response to a letter by APSPDCL, seeking permission to impose certain restrictions on power supply due to supply and demand gap. The SPDCL, in its letter dated April 7, said the daily demand is around 230 MU and the same is expected to reach 240 MU by April 22. Thereafter, demand is likely to drop as the Rabi season will be over. There is a daily shortage of around 20 MU, SPDCL said, and sought permission to impose restriction and control measures.

Stating that the price of a unit power is around Rs 10, the company said it is purchasing power from short term sources. The Commission had ordered 50 per cent restriction in power supply for continuous process industries, that run round the clock. It also directed shopping malls, government and private hospitals to cut down on usage of air conditioners by 50 per cent. Advertisement hoardings and sign boards need to be switched off from 6 pm to 6 am, the APERC said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APERC Power cut
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp