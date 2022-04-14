1-hour power cut in rural areas, 30 minutes in urban Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) has permitted power distribution companies (Discoms) to go ahead with load relief measures for domestic customers in the State effective immediately. Power cuts for one hour in rural areas and 30 minutes in urban areas have been approved, provided they are done between 8 am and 6 pm.

The APERC has also instructed the Discoms to issue a division- wise schedule notifying the same. The Discoms have been directed to ensure continuous power supply for the agriculture sector during the day for seven hours instead of nine hours. These orders would be in effect till April 22. The APERC issued the orders in response to a letter by APSPDCL, seeking permission to impose certain restrictions on power supply due to supply and demand gap. The SPDCL, in its letter dated April 7, said the daily demand is around 230 MU and the same is expected to reach 240 MU by April 22. Thereafter, demand is likely to drop as the Rabi season will be over. There is a daily shortage of around 20 MU, SPDCL said, and sought permission to impose restriction and control measures.

Stating that the price of a unit power is around Rs 10, the company said it is purchasing power from short term sources. The Commission had ordered 50 per cent restriction in power supply for continuous process industries, that run round the clock. It also directed shopping malls, government and private hospitals to cut down on usage of air conditioners by 50 per cent. Advertisement hoardings and sign boards need to be switched off from 6 pm to 6 am, the APERC said.