Andhra Pradesh Class X exams from April 27, 6.3 Lakh to appear

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Around 6.30 lakh students will appear for class X examinations in 3,776 centres across the State from April 27. The education department officials are gearing up to conduct the examinations in a smooth manner. School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar said class X exams were not held in the state in the last two years due to the pandemic.

The department is planning to allow 16 students in each examination hall as against earlier 24, keeping in view of the Covid guidelines. In this regard, the number of exam centres has increased by around 1,500- 1,800 this year. Irrespective of the internal marks, the exam will be conducted for 100 marks. Earlier, except for Hindi, the exams for other subjects were conducted for 50 marks each. The exam will be held for seven papers (earlier 11 papers) and only Science will have two papers.