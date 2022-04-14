STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AP Minister Roads and Buildings okays two bridges for Krishna, NTR 

In Krishna district, the bridge will be constructed between Yetimoga-Edurumondi Island, and between Jaggayyapeta-Sattenapalli in NTR district. 

Published: 14th April 2022 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Dadisetti Ramalingeswara Rao takes charge as Minister for Roads & Buildings at Secretariat in Velagapudi on Wednesday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Dadisetti Ramalingeswara Rao (Raja), who assumed charge as Minister for Roads and Buildings at the Interim Government Complex, Velagapudi on Wednesday, signed a file related to the construction of two new bridges at a cost of Rs 170 crore in Krishna and NTR districts. In Krishna district, the bridge will be constructed between Yetimoga-Edurumondi Island, and between Jaggayyapeta-Sattenapalli in NTR district. 

Speaking on the occasion, Dadisetti Raja said the State government has taken appropriate steps to improve all the roads in the state. National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has brought the roads in the State under the Infrastructure Development Assistant scheme. Under the scheme, several roads will be upgraded at an initial cost of Rs 1,158 crore, the minister said.

Admitting that many roads in the State are in a bad condition, Raja put the blame on the previous government, which, he said, had borrowed Rs 3,000 crore to build roads and diverted the fund instead of using them for paving roads. The opposition party leaders were mudslinging on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to cover up their mistakes. However, Jagan Mohan Reddy was rectifying the mistakes made by the previous government by paying interest on the loans taken by them. I&PR Minister Ch S Venugopal Krishna, Principal Secretary (R&B) MT Krishna Babu were present.

